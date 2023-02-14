RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,649,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after buying an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,430,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 48,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.