RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.82. The company had a trading volume of 967,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

