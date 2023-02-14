RFG Advisory LLC Sells 102,538 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,538 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 5.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.69% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $98,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.20. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

