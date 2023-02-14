RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Purchases 500 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RGC Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328. The firm has a market cap of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

