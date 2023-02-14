Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $558,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $192,179. 44.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $426.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

