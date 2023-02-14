RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

