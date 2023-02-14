Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.6 days.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock remained flat at $86.25 during trading on Tuesday. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.

