Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $17,617.34 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00204036 USD and is up 14.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,556.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

