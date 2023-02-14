RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 21,479 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.02. 31,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.