RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 21,479 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.02. 31,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

