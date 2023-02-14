Robert W. Baird Cuts Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target to $4.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 422.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FREQ. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

