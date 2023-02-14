Robert W. Baird Cuts Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target to $4.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 422.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FREQ. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Trading Down 80.5 %
Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
