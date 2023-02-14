Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 29 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,883,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

Booking Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity at Booking

BKNG stock opened at $2,423.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,999.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

