Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $259,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognition Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.