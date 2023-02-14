Rock Creek Group LP Has $40,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of INTC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

