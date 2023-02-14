Rock Creek Group LP Has $79,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

