Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.45.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 487,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.