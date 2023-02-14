Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 28,950 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

In other Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

