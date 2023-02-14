Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,162. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

