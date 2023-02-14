Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 2,197,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

