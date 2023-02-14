Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 827,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

