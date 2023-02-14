Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Paramount Global accounts for about 2.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.