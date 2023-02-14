Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 51,840 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,840 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AES Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 724,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,981. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

