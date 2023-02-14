Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 2.8% Higher

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 2,799,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,754,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.