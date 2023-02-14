Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 210,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,178. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

