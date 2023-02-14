Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.59.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.