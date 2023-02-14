Roumell Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises 3.1% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 3.7 %

About Algoma Steel Group

ASTL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 1,446,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

