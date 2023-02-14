Royal Bank of Canada Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $30.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.9 %

Flowserve stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 125,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

