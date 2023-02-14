Royal Bank of Canada Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $29.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TIXT opened at $22.15 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
