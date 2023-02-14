Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

ROYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Unibrew A/S in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Unibrew A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $580.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

