RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $11,094.61 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,706.60 or 0.99831599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,743.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00416962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00094206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00716177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00572662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,469.6188118 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,889.11015502 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,290.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.