Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,501. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

