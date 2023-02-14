Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. 327,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $563.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 378,021 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 122,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Articles

