Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas Acquires 387,973 Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Stock

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas acquired 387,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,001.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 3,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth about $377,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.