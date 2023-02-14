SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Down 43.8% in January

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Price Performance

Shares of SAI.TECH Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 25,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,198. SAI.TECH Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

