Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

SANG stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

