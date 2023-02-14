Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
SANG stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.