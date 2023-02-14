Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.03 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $25.87 million and $16.03 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00026158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

