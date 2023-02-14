Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 4.2%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

