Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $395.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $456.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($570.97) to €540.00 ($580.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

