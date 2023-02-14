Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 270 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

