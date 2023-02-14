Saturna Capital CORP Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

