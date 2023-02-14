Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 613,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBBTF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.14.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

