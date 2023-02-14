Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.10. 155,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 594,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Schrödinger by 425.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 462,345 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 128.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 246,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

