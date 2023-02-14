Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 457,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 726,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

