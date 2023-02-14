Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 343,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,220. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.