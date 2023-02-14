Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. 1,535,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

