Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 191,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,209. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

