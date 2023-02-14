Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,375,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCRMU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

