SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 922,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

