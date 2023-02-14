SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 922,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,406. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

