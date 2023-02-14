Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.81.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,848 shares of company stock worth $6,418,670. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

