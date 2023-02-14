Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.30

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 237279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.94.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

